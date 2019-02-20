Want to look like Trump or Kim Jong-un? A Hanoi hairdresser can make your dreams a reality (VIDEO)
Now, Trump and Kim may not seem like the ultimate hairstyle icons, but for some people in Vietnam, copying both their distinct haircuts is a great way to express their fondness for the US and North Korean leaders.
“I really like Donald Trump so I want to have Donald Trump’s hairstyle,” said Le Phuc Hai, who sports a Trump-tinged hairstyle.
“Many people say that I look like Kim Jong-un, especially when I have this hairstyle,” To Gia Huy said.
Trump and Kim will attend a summit in Vietnam next week. To mark the occasion, hairdresser Le Tuan Duong is offering free Trump and Kim haircuts in his Hanoi hairdressers. About a dozen people have taken him up on the offer so far, and Kim’s cut is said to be more popular.
