Want to look like Trump or Kim Jong-un? A Hanoi hairdresser can make your dreams a reality (VIDEO)

The upcoming summit with President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam has had an unusual knock-on effect, sparking a trend for the hairstyles inspired by the two leaders.

Now, Trump and Kim may not seem like the ultimate hairstyle icons, but for some people in Vietnam, copying both their distinct haircuts is a great way to express their fondness for the US and North Korean leaders.

“I really like Donald Trump so I want to have Donald Trump’s hairstyle,” said Le Phuc Hai, who sports a Trump-tinged hairstyle.

“Many people say that I look like Kim Jong-un, especially when I have this hairstyle,” To Gia Huy said.

Trump and Kim will attend a summit in Vietnam next week. To mark the occasion, hairdresser Le Tuan Duong is offering free Trump and Kim haircuts in his Hanoi hairdressers. About a dozen people have taken him up on the offer so far, and Kim’s cut is said to be more popular.

