2 jets from India’s Air Force aerobatics team collide mid-air (VIDEO)

Two aircraft from India Air Force (INF) aerobatics team, known as Surya Kiran (Rays of the Sun), crashed while rehearsing for Aero India Show 2019.

The pilots – apparently three in total on both jets – are said to have ejected safely. The ill-fated aircraft crashed near the Yelahanka base, close to the country’s southern city of Bangalore. The pilots were reportedly honing their skills for the 12th edition of the Aero India Show – due to take place February 20-24.

Two suryakiran aircraft have just collided. I see smoke and saw two chutes. No word on anything more at the moment. pic.twitter.com/WZwHp1Tyyp — Angad Singh (@zone5aviation) February 19, 2019

Details on how exactly the crash happened are not yet known. Meanwhile, photos and videos surfacing on social media show a huge plume of smoke rising into the sky.

#AeroIndia2019

Two Suryakiran aircrafts crashed during practice, ahead of Aero-India show. Pilots are safe. pic.twitter.com/15SOwCG6Rs — snehanshu shekhar (@snehanshus) 19. Februar 2019

Photographer Arjun Sarup gets this terrifying shot of one of the @Suryakiran_IAF jets after the collision. Nose clean off. (follow @zone5aviation who is on the ground reporting on this right now) pic.twitter.com/hiEgUkjJUI — Livefist (@livefist) February 19, 2019

The Surya Kiran aerobatics team was formed in 1996 and was part of a number of demonstration flights. The team was re-established two years ago, after being suspended in 2011. For its air stunts, the team has used HJT-16 Kiran Mk. II training aircraft, as well as Hawk Mk-132 jets.

The Aero India Show is an aerospace exhibition that takes place every two years. Apart from business deals, it also features shows and stunts by various aerobatic teams.

