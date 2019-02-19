HomeWorld News

2 jets from India’s Air Force aerobatics team collide mid-air (VIDEO)

Published time: 19 Feb, 2019 06:53 Edited time: 19 Feb, 2019 08:02
Get short URL
2 jets from India’s Air Force aerobatics team collide mid-air (VIDEO)
The Indian Airforce's Surya Kiran aerobatic team in 2017. © Manjuntah Kiran / AFP
Two aircraft from India Air Force (INF) aerobatics team, known as Surya Kiran (Rays of the Sun), crashed while rehearsing for Aero India Show 2019.

The pilots – apparently three in total on both jets – are said to have ejected safely. The ill-fated aircraft crashed near the Yelahanka base, close to the country’s southern city of Bangalore. The pilots were reportedly honing their skills for the 12th edition of the Aero India Show – due to take place February 20-24.

Details on how exactly the crash happened are not yet known. Meanwhile, photos and videos surfacing on social media show a huge plume of smoke rising into the sky.

The Surya Kiran aerobatics team was formed in 1996 and was part of a number of demonstration flights. The team was re-established two years ago, after being suspended in 2011. For its air stunts, the team has used HJT-16 Kiran Mk. II training aircraft, as well as Hawk Mk-132 jets.

The Aero India Show is an aerospace exhibition that takes place every two years. Apart from business deals, it also features shows and stunts by various aerobatic teams.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies