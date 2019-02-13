40+ people killed in suicide attack on Revolutionary Guards in Iran's South

A suicide attack in the Chanali area of Southeastern Iran has killed at least 41 personnel from Iran’s elite revolutionary guards and civilians on Wednesday, according to FARS news agency.

10 Iranian guards were injured in the attack which reportedly targeted a bus carrying security forces. The attack happened on a road between the cities of Zahedan and Khash, close to the Pakistan border where militant groups and drug smugglers readily operate.

The attack comes on the day a US-led conference takes place in Warsaw that included talks on what the Americans describe as Iran’s malign influence across the Middle East.

IRGC Quds HQ says a suicide bombing by Takfiri terrorists targeted Revolutionary Guards personnel in southeast of country,

killing at least 20.

Journalists on Twitter say the terrorist group, Jaish ul Adl have claimed responsibility for the attack, via its Telegram channel.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard exert significant economic and military power within the country, answerable only to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader.

