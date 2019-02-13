HomeWorld News

40+ people killed in suicide attack on Revolutionary Guards in Iran's South

Published time: 13 Feb, 2019 16:04 Edited time: 13 Feb, 2019 19:00
Get short URL
40+ people killed in suicide attack on Revolutionary Guards in Iran's South
FILE PHOTO Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a military parade to commemorate the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war in Tehran September 22, 2007. © REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A suicide attack in the Chanali area of Southeastern Iran has killed at least 41 personnel from Iran’s elite revolutionary guards and civilians on Wednesday, according to FARS news agency.

10 Iranian guards were injured in the attack which reportedly targeted a bus carrying security forces. The attack happened on a road between the cities of Zahedan and Khash, close to the Pakistan border where militant groups and drug smugglers readily operate.

The attack comes on the day a US-led conference takes place in Warsaw that included talks on what the Americans describe as Iran’s malign influence across the Middle East.

Journalists on Twitter say the terrorist group, Jaish ul Adl have claimed responsibility for the attack, via its Telegram channel.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard exert significant economic and military power within the country, answerable only to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies