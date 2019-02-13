40+ people killed in suicide attack on Revolutionary Guards in Iran's South
10 Iranian guards were injured in the attack which reportedly targeted a bus carrying security forces. The attack happened on a road between the cities of Zahedan and Khash, close to the Pakistan border where militant groups and drug smugglers readily operate.
41 #Revolutionaryguard personnel dead after bus hit by suicide blast#Iranpic.twitter.com/6PGzOd5F3F— Ruptly (@Ruptly) February 13, 2019
The attack comes on the day a US-led conference takes place in Warsaw that included talks on what the Americans describe as Iran’s malign influence across the Middle East.
IRGC Quds HQ says a suicide bombing by Takfiri terrorists targeted Revolutionary Guards personnel in southeast of country,— Mohammad Hashemi (@mo_hashemi) February 13, 2019
killing at least 20.
20 others also wounded. pic.twitter.com/ysweJbMmzE
Journalists on Twitter say the terrorist group, Jaish ul Adl have claimed responsibility for the attack, via its Telegram channel.
In a statement published on its Telegram channel, Jaysh al-Adl (Jaish al-Adl, Jaish-ul-Adl) claimed responsibility for the attack. #Iran (BBC Monitoring)— Rozita Riazati (@RozitaRiazati) February 13, 2019
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard exert significant economic and military power within the country, answerable only to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader.
