Maduro kicks off Venezuela’s ‘most important military drills in history’ (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has launched what he described as the ‘most important’ drills in history, preparing to repel any potential invasion after the US and its allies backed self-proclaimed ‘interim president’ Guaido.

The drills will last until February 15 and are set to become the largest military exercises the country has held in its 200-year history, President Maduro reiterated, as he arrived at Guaicaipuro Fort in Miranda State.

“We must prepare to defend [Venezuela's] sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence,” the elected head of state proclaimed, apparently fearing that Washington’s calls for a regime change and its aggressive backing of opposition parliament speaker Juan Guaido might escalate into a direct military invasion.

#EnVivo 📹 | Llegamos al Fuerte Guaicaipuro, en el estado Miranda, para dar inicio a los Ejercicios Militares enmarcados en los 200 años del Congreso de Angostura. https://t.co/Ut6ZN3ujCJ — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 10, 2019

Guaido, who proclaimed himself ‘interim president’ of Venezuela in January and got the immediate blessing of the United States and its allies in Europe and across Latin America, did not rule out that he might have to make a “controversial” decision to “authorize” a “humanitarian” intervention. The Trump administration also said all options remain on the table to rid Venezuelans of the “oppressive dictator” Maduro.

#EnVivo 📹 | “Aquí están los soldados de Bolívar que les harían pagar caro al imperio estadounidense cualquier osadía de tocar el sagrado suelo de la Patria venezolana”, enfatizó el jefe de Estado @NicolasMaduro#BicentenarioDeAngostura2019pic.twitter.com/kMpLnYW8Yj — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) February 10, 2019

#EnVivo 📹 | “Se ha diseñado un sistema de defensa antiaérea con la visión correcta: la unión cívico-militar”, puntualizó el conductor de victorias @NicolasMaduro#BicentenarioDeAngostura2019pic.twitter.com/uAbMb68Y0M — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) February 10, 2019

#EnVivo 📹 | “El pueblo está de pie, armado de conciencia, armado para la defensa ¡Así debemos continuar!”, manifestó el mandatario @NicolasMaduro#BicentenarioDeAngostura2019pic.twitter.com/KZrwVJfxkD — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) February 10, 2019

