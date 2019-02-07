Bomb threat forces Norwegian passenger plane to make emergency landing in Sweden

A Nice bound plane carrying 169 passengers was forced to turn around mid-flight due to a bomb threat and make an emergency landing in Stockholm.

The Boeing 737 has landed back at the Arlanda airport in Sweden's capital Stockhold and was met by rescue crews. All passengers and crew have been evacuated and armed special forces have arrived. Bomb-sniffing dogs are currently searching the area around the plane.

Svenska simlandslaget befinner sig ombord på det bombhotade planet, enligt SVThttps://t.co/TVFEwwb37spic.twitter.com/CFTGoS2T3S — Expressen (@Expressen) February 7, 2019

“We can confirm that we are working on the matter and that there is information from an airline that they have received a bomb threat. We are on site at Arlanda,” Towe Hägg of the Stockholm police said.

One passenger reported to local media that those onboard had been told to turn of their phones while the rescue operation was in progress. The police instructed the passengers to exit the plane in groups of 10.

Norwegian flight #DY4321 from Stockholm to Nice returned to Stockholm because of a bomb threathttps://t.co/lszdEpGNwEpic.twitter.com/mETxxMgpct — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 7, 2019

The threat was reported to the Swedish Maritime Administration's naval and aircraft rescue center via the air traffic control in the city of Malmö. There is still no information on how the initial threat was conveyed.

Norwegian airlines released a statement regarding the incident on their website: “We can confirm that a bomb threat was directed at a flight from Arlanda to Nice. For safety reasons, the aircraft returned to Arlanda. We note that there are a lot of questions from the media. This is now a police case, so further questions must be addressed to them. Norway's main priority right now is the safety of our passengers and employees."

