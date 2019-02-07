Brexiteers would ‘DIVIDE HELL’, says EU Parliament’s Brexit negotiator, gets roasted

Guy Verhofstadt, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, is facing social media fire and brimstone after he quipped that Brexiteers would ‘divide hell’. His slight follows similar comments made by other Brexit-hating EU officials.

The EU parliamentarian apparently felt compelled to throw his support behind incendiary comments made by president of the EU Council, who wondered out loud on Wednesday what a “special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan to deliver it safely.”

Verhofstadt tweeted in reply: “Well, I doubt Lucifer would welcome them, as after what they did to Britain, they would even manage to divide hell.”

Well, I doubt Lucifer would welcome them, as after what they did to Britain, they would even manage to divide hell 🙂 https://t.co/AS367egjZP — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) February 6, 2019

The insult was met with an avalanche of angry comments.

“The utter stupidity and viciousness of these idiotic remarks is a timely reminder of why people voted for #Brexit. @guyverhofstadt and @eucopresident represent a political elite out of touch with the people they claim to represent. Roll on #Brexit!” wrote British MP Bob Seely.

The utter stupidity and viciousness of these idiotic remarks is a timely reminder of why people voted for #Brexit. @guyverhofstadt and @eucopresident represent a political elite out of touch with the people they claim to represent. Roll on #Brexit! — Bob Seely MP (@IoWBobSeely) February 6, 2019

“With every breath, this arrogant pair drive a bigger wedge between the UK and the EU, which they try to persuade us is a preserver of peace,” journalist David Wooding shot back at Tusk and Verhofstadt.

With every breath, this arrogant pair drive a bigger wedge between the UK and the EU, which they try to persuade us is a preserver of peace. — David Wooding (@DavidWooding) February 7, 2019

The remark even received a lukewarm reception from Remainers, with one netizen saying that Verhofstadt’s unconstructive comments were making him more pro-Brexit.

“Mate seriously, you’re starting to switch remainers (like myself) over to leave,” wrote ‘George P’.

Mate seriously, you’re starting to switch remainers (like myself) over to leave. — George P (@d445467j) February 6, 2019

The hellish imagery was sparked yesterday by European Commission boss Jean-Claude Juncker, who said that the Brexit deadlock had made his job in Brussels a living “hell.”

Only 50 days remain until the UK is slated to leave the European Union. Many are bracing for a “hard” or “no deal” departure from the bloc, after Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal deal, which she signed with the EU, was canned by the UK Parliament.

