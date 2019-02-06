HomeWorld News

‘Leave the Venezuelan people alone’: Roger Waters calls US actions ‘insanity’

Published time: 6 Feb, 2019 15:32
Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters has lashed out at the US government for destroying “real democracy” in Venezuela, calling for an end to “Trump’s coup” in the Latin American country.

The legendary rock musician expressed his outrage at how the US is treating Venezuela on Twitter and Facebook, demanding that Washington leave the people there alone.

“They have a real democracy, stop trying to destroy it so that the 1% can plunder their oil,” the former Pink Floyd bassist and co-lead vocalist wrote on Sunday. He also posted a leaflet titled “Stop Trump’s coup in Venezuela,” which called for an “emergency demonstration” in front of the US Mission to the UN in New York.

Waters’ words prompted a wave of comments, most of which were quite unsympathetic towards the music icon. Some social media users condemned him for supporting a dictatorial regime, while others lamented that he “has no clue” what is happening in Venezuela.

One person posted a picture of Venezuelan people eating leftovers from a trash can, saying “Wish you were here to see this,” in reference to the Pink Floyd song ‘Wish You Were Here.’

Waters was also accused of hypocrisy for being a “communist lover with… pockets full of money.”

There was a smattering of support for the musician. One Twitter user replied by calling Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido the “White House’s dog.”

There were also calls to avoid aggression. “People have to understand war is not the solution to any problem,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US stands with Venezuela’s opposition in its “noble quest for freedom,” while the elected president Nicolas Maduro sees Washington’s actions as “insane” and “illegal.”

Roger Waters has been engaged in political activism for years. He is well known as a devout Palestinian human rights defender, and a critic of the US-backed Syrian opposition.

