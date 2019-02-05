Australians warned of crocodiles & snakes swarming in flooded areas… amidst feces (VIDEOS)

Residents of Queensland, Australia are being warned about the dangers of flood waters which may contain crocodiles, snakes and even torrents of human feces unleashed by the monsoon rains in the region.

After several deadly aquatic reptiles were spotted in and around the city of Townsville, state authorities issued a number of warnings on Monday. Locals are being advised to watch out for crocs and serpents in the most “unexpected places” as emergency crews continue to deal with the rising water levels.

“Crocodiles may be seen crossing roads, and when flooding recedes, crocodiles can turn up in unusual places such as farm dams or waterholes where they have not been seen before,” State Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch warned. “Similarly, snakes are very good swimmers and they too may turn up unexpectedly.”

Spotted in Townsville suburb of Annandale this morning. 😯🐊@abcnewspic.twitter.com/WWwl28afwA — Josh Bavas (@JoshBavas) February 4, 2019

Those who come across the dangerous reptilians are being advised to stay clear of the animals and contact authorities. Contaminated Queensland’s waters may also hide unsanitary and unhealthy substances, including human excrement from untreated sewage in the area.

Drone vision of the Burdekin River in flood over Macrossan Bridge, west of #Townsville—taken by Charters Towers Regional Council. There are numerous warnings in effect around the region: Stay up to date https://t.co/CQJkcaE1rm. @QldFES#TownsvilleFloods#BigWet#QldFloodspic.twitter.com/O8SCmOuTcr — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 4, 2019

"It takes a village" and the people of Townsville and the FN are an awesome 'village' #bigwet#townsvillefloodspic.twitter.com/nkdz6OuuTa — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 4, 2019

“If the thought of coming face to face with a crocodile isn’t deterrent enough, before you start playing in flood waters you should always remember the distinct possibility you could be wading in your neighbor’s feces. Yes. Their feces,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

Much of Townsville remains underwater after authorities deliberately opened the floodgates of the Ross River Dam on Sunday night after the reservoir swelled beyond capacity amid unprecedented rainfall in the region. The Townsville City Council estimates up to 2,000 properties may have been affected by floodwater. Schools, daycare centers and businesses have been closed throughout the region. The army was called into the city to help with evacuations. Emergency workers are using boats and helicopters to rescue residents from the “once-in-a-century” flood.

Warnings of severe weather conditions remain in effect across parts of the Australian state on Tuesday, with “intense and significant” rainfall expected throughout Queensland. Flood dangers and travel disruptions are expected to continue throughout the week.

