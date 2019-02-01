‘This is like Syria redux’: US goal in Venezuela is to ‘overthrow government, destroy country'

As developments in Venezuela continue to spiral out of control, it’s starting to look like history repeating – the US and its European allies are acting in exactly the same way as they did in Syria and Libya.

Sanctions, the legitimacy card, and backing the opposition – US tactics used in Syria are now in action in Caracas.

Daniel McAdams, director of the Ron Paul Institute, says the US and its European allies are pushing Venezuela towards a civil war.

“Here we go again. This is like Syria redux. This is exactly what happened in Syria and in Libya. They’re playing the exact same game over and over again,” he said.

Obviously, the goal is the same – the overthrow of the government, the destruction of the country. The EU and US policy right now is leading directly toward a massive civil war in Venezuela.

RT’s Ilya Petrenko explores how the US is reading from the same manual, step by step, while trying to seize another regime-change opportunity.

