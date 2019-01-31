EU parliament urges member states to recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president

The European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate interim president of Venezuela, and asked EU leaders to do the same.

The draft resolution, which was approved on Thursday, called on EU leaders to adopt “a strong, unified stance,” and recognize Guaido as the “only legitimate” interim president of the South American nation until new elections are held to “restore democracy.”

The MEPs also urged the EU states to “accredit” the Venezuelan envoys appointed by the opposition.

The European Parliament recognises @jguaido as the legitimate interim President of Venezuela. 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/riflcrVEO1 — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) 31 января 2019 г.

European Union Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini had also earlier promised “full support” for Venezuela’s National Assembly. On Saturday, Germany, France and Spain threatened to recognize Guaido as the nation’s interim president unless the current head of state, Nicolas Maduro, declared a snap election. The threats were rebuffed by the Venezuelan government.

