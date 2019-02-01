India’s French-made Mirage supersonic fighter jet crashes in country's south west (VIDEOS)
The incident occurred at 10:30am local time at HAL Airport in Bangalore, the capital of India’s southern Karnataka state. The Mirage 2000 jet fighter was embarking on a training flight when it crashed during takeoff.
Both pilots managed to eject but were killed during the crash, NDTV reported citing military officials.
A jet crashed at HAL airport. Initial reports are that it's a IAF Mirage. HAL yet to confirm. Happened just few minutes back. pic.twitter.com/RddiZEZ4I0— Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) February 1, 2019
IAF Mirage crashed during its takeoff run. Both pilots ejected. There are casualties. pic.twitter.com/8CeXrSFlSC— Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) February 1, 2019
Wreckage of Mirage 2000 fighter jet which crashed in Bengaluru. One pilot is dead. The other is critical. pic.twitter.com/vmmlTtNDTC— Anna Isaac (@anna_isaac) February 1, 2019
