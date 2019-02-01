India’s French-made Mirage supersonic fighter jet crashes in country's south west (VIDEOS)
Published time: 1 Feb, 2019 06:43 Edited time: 1 Feb, 2019 07:03
India’s French-made Mirage supersonic fighter jet crashes in country's south west (VIDEOS)
Indian Air Force Dassault Mirage 2000 jet fighter crashed during takeoff at an airfield in Bangalore on Friday. Both pilots died after ejecting, local media reported.

The incident occurred at 10:30am local time at HAL Airport in Bangalore, the capital of India’s southern Karnataka state. The Mirage 2000 jet fighter was embarking on a training flight when it crashed during takeoff.

Both pilots managed to eject but were killed during the crash, NDTV reported citing military officials.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

