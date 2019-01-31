Huge missed-steak: Vegan popstar Ariana Grande mocked for ‘small BBQ grill’ tattoo typo (PHOTO)

Popstar Ariana Grande has fallen victim to the old trope of badly-translated tattoo fails, after attempting to celebrate the ongoing success of her latest single ‘7 rings’ with some commemorative ink.

Despite having ‘no tears left to cry’ the pop singer would have been ‘better off’ avoiding ‘bad decisions’ like a hastily-translated tattoo, which she then posted online to her tens of millions of followers, to immediate backlash that reverberated across Twitter and Instagram.

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

The vegan pop singer may have thought she was getting the Japanese Kanji characters for ‘7 rings’ but instead had the words for “shichirin” or “small charcoal grill” tattooed on her palm.

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019

Ariana Grande bringing back misspelled Japanese character tats is peak 2000s nostalgia — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) January 30, 2019

Met with all the Asians, and our official ruling is that the Ariana Grande tattoo is good. — Kevin Nguyen (@knguyen) January 30, 2019

In a now-deleted message, Grande admitted her mistake saying: “Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between. It hurt like f--k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao.”

“Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills,” she wryly added.

Already on the defensive, Grande insists that, although she had forgotten a symbol, the design wouldn’t last as the skin on the palm dies and regenerates faster than elsewhere on the body meaning it will likely fade – assuming she doesn’t have the design altered before then.

Adding insult to injury, in Japan, the music video for ‘7 rings’ reportedly contains the correct subtitles.

However, what was initially a ‘Problem’ for the young star may end up being her ‘Best Mistake’ as the single that inspired the tattoo fail currently sits at number one in the US charts and the corresponding video has already racked up over 100 million views in the week since it was posted, so it seems as though Grande will ‘Be Alright.’

According to her Instagram Stories, however, Grande has already had the tattoo ‘fixed’ by adding in the additional characters for ‘finger.’

However, the popstar’s attempt at a quick fix may not be much improvement as it breaks Japanese grammar rules by splitting the Kanji into different lines and would be the equivalent of writing “Seven ri” on one line and “ngs” on another.

Notwithstanding the efforts at damage control, the tattoo still reads “Charcoal grill,” followed by “finger” followed by a heart emoji.

“Rip tiny charcoal grill,” Grande wrote on her Instagram story. “Miss u man.”

Still though, this minor tattoo gaffe pales in comparison to some of her contemporaries, like Ed Sheeran who was famously tattooed with the words “Galway Grill” by Irish actress Saoirse Ronan, in a misspelling of his hit song “Galway Girl.”

In terms of tattoo-based publicity stunts, however, Grande is no match for singer Kelsy Karter who apparently had her idol and fellow popstar Harry Styles’ face tattooed on her cheek, following the release of her latest single, ‘Harry.’

It remains unclear whether it is indeed a permanent tattoo or just a desperate attempt at publicity.

