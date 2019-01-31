WATCH Russian Su-27 fend off F-15 in a daring maneuver mid-air
A 40-second clip, which began circulating on Russian social media on Thursday, shows what appears to be an F-15 jet fighter flying in close proximity to an unnamed aircraft. The Russian Su-27 warplane can be seen approaching the American-made jet from the side.
As the two planes get extremely close to each other, the Su-27 makes a breathtaking maneuver, forcing the F-15 to turn away, fly further from the plane and ultimately disappear from sight.
Су-27 ВКС России оттеснил истребитель НАТО от правительственного самолета РФ. Видео: Fighterbomber pic.twitter.com/rurFqfuqoa— Ivan O'Gilvi (@o_gilvi) January 31, 2019
It is not clear when and where the altercation was filmed.
Commenters on social media suggested that the F-15 might have come too close to a Russian aircraft transporting government officials.
