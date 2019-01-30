Nonstop-sex on Ibiza nudist beach ruins pristine sand dunes, scientists warn

Scientists including biologists and geologists have launched a campaign urging couples not to romp on Ibiza’s nudist beach, because sex is reportedly ruining the island’s dunes and rare plants.

Unbridled passion is “degrading” the landscape at Ibiza’s famous Es Cavallet Beach, a scientist told local media. Excessive sex sessions in the area allegedly uproot fragile plants that support the island’s trademark dunes.

“Free access like this is causing the break-up of the dunes and their structures. The system that maintains them is very complex and any alteration, such as this continuous activity, fatally affects them,” biologist Joan Carles Palerm told the Spanish paper.

Tourist reviews brand Es Cavallet Beach as a peaceful and safe getaway where one can “relax with no hassle”. The site is also touted by many of the travellers as nudist and gay-friendly.

Also on rt.com Build the wall, porn will pay for it? Arizona senator proposes bizarre new bill

The dunes are apparently quite attractive to couples seeking casual beach sex as they can offer some coverage from prying eyes.

Authorities even had to build a fence to restrict access to the protected areas, according to local media. Passionate lovers would still jump over the barrier every day in a “non-stop frenzy,” according to local environment activists.

Also on rt.com ‘Immoral, obscene, indecent’: Sex toy denied robotics award on moral grounds

Public nudity is legal in Spain while having sex or stripping in public places may result in a fine. Scenes of sex on the beaches and streets of Spain often emerge in news and on social media with a number of websites offering help to find the best places for an outdoor romp.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!