Lioness savages male companion after ill-advised ‘love bite’ wake up call (VIDEO)

A Viral video from Kenya shows a pride lion creeping up on a sleeping female in near total silence only to unceremoniously bite her rear end in quite possibly one of the rudest wake up calls ever caught on camera.

The hilarious scene unfolded in the Maasai Mara in Kenya and was filmed by 32-year-old wildlife guide Joshua Loonkushu.

“In the beginning, I couldn’t imagine that the male lion was going to behave like this! He got up and kept on creeping towards the lioness, almost stalking,” Loonkushu said.

Given his eight years of experience guiding, Loonkushu realized that, whatever was about to unfold, it was going to be spectacular, and he advised his guests to get their cameras at the ready… quietly.

No sooner had the guests hit ‘record’ and the male lion chomped down on his female companions buttocks, receiving a ferocious flurry of female fury for his efforts.

“It took the lioness exactly two split seconds to go from fast asleep to be in defense mode and ready to attack!” Loonkushu added in commentary on the video, which has already racked up almost 300,000 views on YouTube since it was posted on Tuesday.

“Soon after this scuffle, the rest of the pride joined the two, hugging them as if they were asking what was the matter?!” Loonkushu concluded.

