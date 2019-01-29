Miners trapped underground after 4.8 earthquake shakes Polish work-site

Rescue operations are currently underway after a mine in western Poland was hit by strong shock waves, trapping some miners beneath the surface.

While 32 workers were at the Rudna mine in Polkowice at the time the tremor hit, the majority were able to evacuate to safety. Six miners were still unaccounted for, while two more have been found, the copper and silver mining company KGHM said on Twitter.

There have been no reports of any deaths as of yet, but several of the miners were injured. The work-site itself also suffered major damage.

The quake has been measured as 4.8-magnitude at the depth of 10 kilometers by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC),with the shock reportedly felt both in the Polish province and in parts of Germany and the Czech Republic. Residents of the surrounding region reported buildings and skyscrapers shaking enough to jostle the furniture inside.

Some earthquake cartographers speculated that the tremors were caused by the mining operations.

