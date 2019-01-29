Wife of former Front National leader Jean-Marie Le Pen violently assaulted during Paris mugging

Jany Le Pen, wife of former Front National leader Jean-Marie Le Pen, has been violently assaulted during a mugging at a market in a Paris suburb.

The 86-year-old parked her car en route to the local market when she was set upon by a man who punched her to the ground and hit her with his helmet while stealing her handbag in the La Celle-Saint-Cloud suburb of Paris at roughly 1pm local time on Saturday.

Also on rt.com French people ‘can do better’ than ‘terrible’ Macron – Italy’s Salvini

The thief then made his escape on his accomplice’s waiting scooter. The thieves managed to steal €2,410 before Le Pen’s cards could be blocked.

Le Pen was treated in hospital for bruising to her left elbow as well as neck pain resulting from the assault.

Her husband, Jean-Marie, issued a statement via his office, praising his wife’s “courage and determination” in fighting off the mugger.

Investigators from the Versailles police station have taken charge of apprehending the culprits.

Jean-Marie has been a Member of the European Parliament since 2004 and he served as President of the National Front from 1972 to 2011.

He was expelled from the party in 2015 by his estranged daughter, Marine Le Pen, after making controversial remarks about the Holocaust.

Marine, who is the current President of the National Rally party, has not made any public statement regarding the mugging.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!