Iran’s strategy is to annihilate Israel if they ‘do anything that leads to war’ – top general

The second-in-command of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps fired off a chilling threat, saying Iran will wipe Israel off the map if it starts a war, and the Israelis won’t even be able to bury their dead.

“Our strategy is [to wipe] Israel [off] the world’s political geography and Israel seems to be approaching this reality by its mischiefs,” Brigadier General Hossein Salami told reporters in Tehran, as cited by semi-official Fars news agency. Salami was asked to comment on Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

If Israel “does anything that leads to a new war,” the general warned, “certainly it will be [the kind of war] that will result in their elimination, and the occupied territories will be retaken.”

An Iranian counteroffensive will be so powerful that the “Israelis won’t even have a cemetery in Palestine to bury their corpses,” Salami said.

Also on rt.com Iran ready to ‘eliminate Israel from Earth,’ air force commander warns

The warning came a week after the Israeli Air Force launched massive strikes against Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces stationed in Syria. Syrian air defenses repelled most of the Israeli missiles with little damage reported on the ground.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!