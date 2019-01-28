‘George Soros-type seance’: Orban mocks EU opposition to Hungary’s anti-migrant law

The decision by the European Commission to target Hungary’s anti-migrant law is just political theatre aimed at appeasing billionaire and political activist George Soros, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has suggested.

Launched against controversial legislation which criminalizes organizing and facilitating illegal migration into the country, the EU proceedings are a “George Soros-type seance, an election rally, a campaign event,” Orban said in an interview with Hungary’s national radio station.

He accused Frans Timmermans, who is currently the first Vice-President of the European Commission, of being “Soros’ man,” adding that the Hungarian-American businessman – reviled by Orban – is “now open about wanting to take over European institutions.”

The European Commission issued guidance on legislation, known as the Stop Soros law, to the Hungarian government last week, claiming that the bill hampers those who wish to legally seek asylum in Hungary. If Budapest does not revise the law within the next two months, the Commission could bring the case before the EU Court of Justice.

Soros has been repeatedly accused by Orban of using his vast wealth to push liberal, pro-migrant policies on conservative, anti-immigration Hungary and the rest of the western world.

“Soros has antagonized not only us but also England, President Trump, and Israel too,” Orban said in February. “Everywhere he wants to get migration accepted. It won't work. We are not alone and we will fight together… and we will succeed.”

Orban is far from the only Hungarian politician to view Soros as a threat. Hungarian lawmaker Andras Aradszki, of the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP), once famously described Soros’ call for Europe to take in asylum seekers from Africa and the Middle East as “Satan’s Soros plan.” He declared that it was the duty of all Christians to oppose Soros, arguing that the billionaire and his followers “want to destroy the independence and values of nation states.”

