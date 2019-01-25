Fashionista sparks airport evacuation over designer shoes

Paris Orly Airport descended into panic after a potential firing device was spotted in a passenger’s bag, sparking an evacuation of over 1,500 people. However, the suspicious item turned out to be a pair of designer shoes.

A passenger bound for Casablanca, Morocco caused the security scare when her cabin bag was scanned at the gates on Thursday afternoon and promptly flagged by cops as suspicious.

The woman was arrested before she could board her Royal Air Maroc flight, and halls A and B of the south terminal were quickly cleared of passengers and staff.

However, it was soon revealed that her only crime was fashion-related.

The suspicious item turned out to be nothing more than a pair of unusual “connected fashion shoes” with light elements requiring batteries and wires in the heels, le Parisien reports.

The bag belonged to a journalist for women’s fashion magazine Vogue who was on her way to Morocco for a show and had packed a pair of Alexander McQueen designer heels.

Paris-#Orly south terminal: end of security perimeter. Check-in procedures are gradually resuming. Thank you for your understanding. Check your flight status: https://t.co/g8HYpd5gIL — Paris Aéroport (@ParisAeroport) January 24, 2019

After a few hours, the airport was given the all-clear and flights resumed as normal.

