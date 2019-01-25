Blast in high-rise shopping mall in Changchun, China - social media reports
One of the clips circulating online on Friday shows what appears to be a blast occurring at one of the top floors of the building. Several people can be heard screaming.
Another video, reportedly filmed at the same street, shows fumes of smoke filling the area near the building. A separate blast can be seen on the street.
#长春万达广场爆炸pic.twitter.com/HhRw5rX8ZM— 徐培柏 (@xupeibai) January 25, 2019
A witness told local media that she heard several explosions in Wanda Shopping Plaza on Hongqi Street, after which the evacuation was ordered. Firefighters are reported to be arriving at the scene.
据说是长春万达广场 pic.twitter.com/S1cbNctASe— 不戴眼镜，但眼镜是本体，故无存在感 (@GClover1985) January 25, 2019
转：【突发】长春万达 pic.twitter.com/4hdP1s4zwI— 常青2 (@NW69969) January 25, 2019
