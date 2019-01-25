Blast in high-rise shopping mall in Changchun, China - social media reports
Published time: 25 Jan, 2019 09:04 Edited time: 25 Jan, 2019 09:32
Videos shared on social media show people running scared as several explosions rock a high-rise shopping mall in Changchun in northeastern China.

One of the clips circulating online on Friday shows what appears to be a blast occurring at one of the top floors of the building. Several people can be heard screaming.

Another video, reportedly filmed at the same street, shows fumes of smoke filling the area near the building. A separate blast can be seen on the street.

A witness told local media that she heard several explosions in Wanda Shopping Plaza on Hongqi Street, after which the evacuation was ordered. Firefighters are reported to be arriving at the scene.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

