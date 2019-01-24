Watch Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov ‘shake hands’ with microphone during Algeria meeting (VIDEO)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov raised a few chuckles when he grabbed a microphone at a press conference in Algeria and gave it a firm, diplomatic handshake.

As reporters jostled into position around Lavrov, one microphone pushed closer than others to the Russian FM. Greeting the microphone, Lavrov grabbed it and gave it a brisk handshake, before laughing along with the reporters in the room.

Lavrov was meeting with Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel on Wednesday evening to discuss deepening the bilateral relations between Russia and Algeria. In a four-day tour of North Africa, Lavrov will also visit Tunisia and Morocco.

