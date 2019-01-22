HomeWorld News

IDF tries its hand in MS Paint warfare to tell Iran 'where it belongs'

Published time: 22 Jan, 2019 13:56
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which routinely bomb what it claims are Iranian targets on Syrian soil, have tweeted a map with drawn-on arrows to prove their point. Their chosen medium was swiftly turned against them.

“Iran, you seem to be lost,” the IDF tweeted, along with a map with crude arrows pointing inside the Iranian borders (“where Iran belongs”) and to Syria (“where Iran is”).

Israel has been launching airstrikes inside the Syrian territory, claiming to be hitting Iranian installations there to prevent Tehran from gaining a foothold from which to attack the Jewish state.

The IDF's visual aid drew a swift response from the Twitter crowd. Amid multiple hateful counter-memes and supportive messages, some commenters turned Paint right back on Israel, pointing out its blockade of Gaza and occupation of Palestinian land.

Others addressed Israel's chief ally and defender the US, and its propensity to spread its military presence way outside its borders.

Some observed how the IDF seemed to be emulating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's style of visual presentation.

The Israeli army's choice of font – the universally hated Comic Sans – did not escape attention, either.

And at least one user took a step back from politics to lament his daily grind.

