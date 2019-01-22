IDF tries its hand in MS Paint warfare to tell Iran 'where it belongs'
“Iran, you seem to be lost,” the IDF tweeted, along with a map with crude arrows pointing inside the Iranian borders (“where Iran belongs”) and to Syria (“where Iran is”).
Iran, you seem to be lost. Here: pic.twitter.com/ByrDyUjWDr— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 21, 2019
Israel has been launching airstrikes inside the Syrian territory, claiming to be hitting Iranian installations there to prevent Tehran from gaining a foothold from which to attack the Jewish state.Also on rt.com Israel launches new barrage against 'Iranian' targets in Syria, warns against retaliation
The IDF's visual aid drew a swift response from the Twitter crowd. Amid multiple hateful counter-memes and supportive messages, some commenters turned Paint right back on Israel, pointing out its blockade of Gaza and occupation of Palestinian land.
Hmmmm.😒 pic.twitter.com/rbYHQqbsly— Rob Chadwick (@iarentspartacus) January 22, 2019
Others addressed Israel's chief ally and defender the US, and its propensity to spread its military presence way outside its borders.
And your friends? I did not know that the US had a border with Iran pic.twitter.com/SLxD0vVPwB— David Domínguez (@DvD_Dominguez) January 21, 2019
Some observed how the IDF seemed to be emulating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's style of visual presentation.
It seems your tweet is the upper level of this presentation👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/6DSqrnqupA— Serra Tuğba GENÇ (@AvSerraTugba) January 22, 2019
The Israeli army's choice of font – the universally hated Comic Sans – did not escape attention, either.
Comic sans? Really?— Javi Capra (@JaviCapra) January 21, 2019
love comic sans messages— Jason Gastrich💧 (@jasonagastrich) January 22, 2019
It's 2019 stop making memes in comic sans— 🗿 good meme (@ohi_sara) January 22, 2019
And at least one user took a step back from politics to lament his daily grind.
