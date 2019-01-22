Passenger plane lands in Siberian city after reports man on board demanded to divert to Afghanistan
Published time: 22 Jan, 2019 11:16 Edited time: 22 Jan, 2019 11:38
FILE PHOTO The Boeing 737-800 airplane of Aeroflot Russian Airlines © Global Look Press / Leonid Faerberg
An Aeroflot flight from the Siberian city of Surgut to Moscow was forced to land some 240km short of its destination, after a passenger reportedly demanded that the plane be diverted to Afghanistan.

Flight SU1515 has landed in the city of Khanty-Mansiysk, Aeroflot has confirmed. The would-be hijacker has reportedly been detained.

Sources say the plane landed after the crew convinced the unruly passenger that the plane requires refueling.

The passenger could be mentally unstable, and has been detained multiple times before for drunken disorderly behavior, a source has told Interfax news agency.

At least 10 police squads were dispatched to the airport, according to a RIA Novosti reporter at the scene.

The Boeing 737 reportedly has 69 passengers and seven crew members on board.

A photo of the would-be hijacker has emerged in the Russian media, but authorities have yet to confirm his identity.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

