Passenger plane lands in Siberian city after reports man on board demanded to divert to Afghanistan
Flight SU1515 has landed in the city of Khanty-Mansiysk, Aeroflot has confirmed. The would-be hijacker has reportedly been detained.
Sources say the plane landed after the crew convinced the unruly passenger that the plane requires refueling.
The passenger could be mentally unstable, and has been detained multiple times before for drunken disorderly behavior, a source has told Interfax news agency.
At least 10 police squads were dispatched to the airport, according to a RIA Novosti reporter at the scene.
Aeroflot flight #SU1515 from Surgut to Moscow is diverting to Khanty-Mansiysk with squawk 7600 (radio failure).— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 22, 2019
According to @RT_russian a passenger demanded the aircraft to fly to Afghanistan.https://t.co/lO2rs9X4Drpic.twitter.com/9NFRQh8C5y
The Boeing 737 reportedly has 69 passengers and seven crew members on board.
Flight #SU1515 just landed safely in Khanty-Mansiysk. pic.twitter.com/HFEXmzTDgy— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 22, 2019
A photo of the would-be hijacker has emerged in the Russian media, but authorities have yet to confirm his identity.
Самолет Сургут - Москва приземлился в Ханты-Мансийске. Мужчина, захвативший судно, был ранее судим за кражи, наркотики и хулиганство https://t.co/eyElUDF19dpic.twitter.com/WCwjUw0omc— РЕН ТВ | Новости (@rentvchannel) January 22, 2019
