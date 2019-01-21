Over 100 security killed in Taliban attack on Afghan military training center – reports
Published time: 21 Jan, 2019 13:47 Edited time: 21 Jan, 2019 13:57
Taliban militants killed over 100 members of the Afghan security forces in an attack on a military compound in the central province of Maidan Wardak, Reuters reported citing a source in the military.
"We have information that 126 people have been killed in the explosion inside the military training center," an official told Reuters. The government said earlier that 12 people had been killed, but declined to comment further.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW