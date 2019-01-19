Extremely DISTURBING video captures horror of Mexico pipeline blast
The footage shows crowds of panicked people running to escape the massive wall of fire, many of whom are covered in flames.
Warning: Footage contains distressing scenes
People are seen throwing themselves on the grass and in water to extinguish the fire burning their flesh as others scream in pain.
The horrific scene unfolded north of Mexico City after locals had gathered around a ruptured Pemex pipeline to collect fuel that was spilling out. The state-owned petroleum company said the fire was caused by fuel thieves illegally drilling into the pipe.
