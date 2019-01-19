Extremely DISTURBING video captures horror of Mexico pipeline blast

The horrifying aftermath of the pipeline blast that killed at least 66 in Mexico has been captured in a disturbing video that shows terrified people, engulfed by flames, fleeing for their lives.

The footage shows crowds of panicked people running to escape the massive wall of fire, many of whom are covered in flames.

Warning: Footage contains distressing scenes

People are seen throwing themselves on the grass and in water to extinguish the fire burning their flesh as others scream in pain.

Also on rt.com Pipeline explosion kills 66, burns dozens in central Mexico (VIDEO)

The horrific scene unfolded north of Mexico City after locals had gathered around a ruptured Pemex pipeline to collect fuel that was spilling out. The state-owned petroleum company said the fire was caused by fuel thieves illegally drilling into the pipe.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!