Dem Coalition head under fire after claim Sen. Graham ‘blackmailed’ by Trump & Putin over ‘SEX KINK’

Published time: 15 Jan, 2019 12:11 Edited time: 15 Jan, 2019 12:30
FILE PHOTO. US Senator Lindsey Graham.
A Democratic super PAC head is facing an online backlash after saying that Sen. Lindsey Graham is being “blackmailed” by Russians over something related to a “serious sexual kink.”

“A Republican just told me that he doubts Lindsey Graham is kowtowing to Trump (and indirectly Putin) because he’s being blackmailed over his sexual orientation (an open secret) or even financial corruption. Rather, he thinks it probably involves some pretty serious sexual kink,” Jon Cooper, the head of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump, tweeted.

No further details on the exact nature of the “kink” were provided, letting the minds of the Twitterati run wild.

Lindsey Graham, once a vocal opponent of Trump has apparently mended the relationship with the US President last summer, playing golf and lunching with him.

While Graham still disagrees with Trump on many issues – like the US withdrawal from Syria, his change of heart has been widely seen by Trump’s opponents as a betrayal.

The rant was not met kindly on Twitter, with many deeming Cooper’s attack on Graham to be “homophobic.” While it has been repeatedly suggested that never-married Graham might be gay, the politician has denied this.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald – an openly gay man himself – slammed the comment as a “homophobic gutter,” which is deemed “fine” only since Cooper has the “right political ideology.”

Other users scorned Cooper for extreme lack of taste and demanded some actual facts to support the vague claims against Graham.

Some slammed Cooper’s tweet as a thing belonging to the McCarthy era.

Upon seeing the smearing tweet largely backfiring, Cooper issued a follow-up to say he is "openly gay" himself and has “no issue with Graham’s sex life.”

While many deemed Cooper’s allegations extremely inappropriate, others have eagerly jumped on the anti-Russian train, making the whole conspiracy theory even wilder.

Some even managed to do both – criticize Cooper’s “homophobia,” yet support the anti-Graham conspiracy bit.

