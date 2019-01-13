WATCH French journalists viciously beaten at Yellow Vest protest (VIDEO)

A bunch of protesters have unleashed their anger at a French television crew and their bodyguards amid a Yellow Vests protest, kicking and punching them on the streets of the northwestern city of Rouen.

A video released by a local news website Paris-Normandie shows reporters from France’s LCI broadcaster and their security guards being violently attacked by a group of men, some wearing the distinctive yellow vests used by anti-government protesters. The mob tries to encircle the journalists before chasing them down the street.

The broadcaster said one of the bodyguards had his nose broken in the brawl and was taken to hospital. Meanwhile in Paris, another LCI crew was attacked by protesters trying to steal their cameras.

The assault took place as the Yellow Vest protests continued to grip France for the ninth consecutive week. More than 84,000 people took part in Saturday protests in Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, Lyon, Strasbourg, and other cities, according to Interior Ministry data.

Some protesters have shown little sympathy towards journalists covering the demonstrations. The anti-media sentiment is snowballing, with the Yellow Vests accusing local media outlets of producing biased or inaccurate coverage of their marches.

On the latest occasion, just before New Year’s Eve, multiple protesters descended on the headquarters of France’s BFMTV channel accusing the station of broadcasting “fake news” and calling for the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron.

