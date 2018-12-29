‘Journalists come down’: Yellow Vests chant ‘fake news’ outside French TV station (VIDEOS)

Dozens of Yellow Vest protesters have descended on the headquarters of France’s BFM TV channel accusing the station of broadcasting “fake news” and calling for the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron.

The demonstrators arrived at the offices in Paris around an hour after the gathering was announced on Facebook. There was already a heavy police presence at the building in the city’s 15th arrondissement when the crowd formed.

One of the protesters told RT France that BFM TV spreads false information about the movement, alleging that the channel purposefully underplays the size of its demonstrations.

AFP is reporting that “several hundred” Yellow Vests gathered outside the headquarters and Police used tear gas grenades on the crowd after the protesters lobbed projectiles in their direction.

Paris - Des #GiletsJaunes devant BFM, ils protestent contre le traitement médiatique du mouvement. pic.twitter.com/A9SWPgACW3 — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) December 29, 2018

The group reportedly chanted “journalists come down”, “fake news” and “Macron out”.

Riot police also fired tear gas during clashes in Rouen in Normandy and in Nantes in western France on Saturday, which is the seventh week of the mass rallies that have divided the country since the movement sprang up in November.

Also on rt.com Tear gas fired as Yellow Vests and police clash in French city of Rouen (VIDEOS)

Official turnout numbers have dropped significantly on earlier weeks but organizers say the dip is due to the holiday season. The protesters say the movement will continue to grow in 2019 and plans are underway for New Year's Eve protests.

The rallies initially began as a demonstration against fuel hikes but have since morphed into a broad rejection of Macron’s policies. On Thursday a group of about 40 Yellow Vests tried to storm the medieval fort of Bregancon that serves as the president’s official summer retreat.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!