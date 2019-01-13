HUGE blast in Peru beach club caught on VIDEO
The emergency was reported at 9:17pm by the city’s fire department.
The video footages show a fire bursting out in the building of the club followed by a mighty explosion breaking the windows and producing plumes of smoke towering over the rooftop. People are seen to be outside the building rushing out after the blast.
Breaking: Fire followed by a massive explosion at Las Palmas beach club in Asia, Peru. pic.twitter.com/vr0MJ3tzHw— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 13, 2019
Terrible lo que acaba de suceder en playa Las Palmas, Asia. pic.twitter.com/P3vdhqknec— César Hinostrollza P (@DocHinostroza) January 13, 2019
#now incendio en playa Las Palmas, Asia @bomberosPEpic.twitter.com/E5VPPI5mWE— Alejandro Céspedes García (@Alejandrocesgar) January 13, 2019
Local authorities reported that there were no seriously injured and the fire has been got under in around 30 minutes.
