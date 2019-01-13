HUGE blast in Peru beach club caught on VIDEO

Two gas cylinders exploded on Saturday in Las Palmas beach club in Peru, according to local media. The dramatic video shows people fleeing the scene after a powerful explosion sent plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

The emergency was reported at 9:17pm by the city’s fire department.

The video footages show a fire bursting out in the building of the club followed by a mighty explosion breaking the windows and producing plumes of smoke towering over the rooftop. People are seen to be outside the building rushing out after the blast.

Breaking: Fire followed by a massive explosion at Las Palmas beach club in Asia, Peru. pic.twitter.com/vr0MJ3tzHw — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 13, 2019

Terrible lo que acaba de suceder en playa Las Palmas, Asia. pic.twitter.com/P3vdhqknec — César Hinostrollza P (@DocHinostroza) January 13, 2019

Local authorities reported that there were no seriously injured and the fire has been got under in around 30 minutes.

