French PM says new, tougher laws on unauthorized protests coming in wake of Yellow Vest clashes

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has said that the government will crack down on unauthorized protests and toughen punishment for rioting in the wake of anti-government Yellow Vest demonstrations which began in November.

The new measures will significantly toughen punishment for people who participate in riots, Philippe said, while adding that it was still “necessary to preserve the freedom” to demonstrate in France. Those who want to protest peacefully should not be punished, he said.

The announcement comes as part of new “public order” measures unveiled by the government after the Yellow Vest protests resulted in violence against police officers and government buildings.

#BREAKING France will clamp down on unauthorized protests after "yellow vest" clashes, the prime minister says pic.twitter.com/bik0SCZm9w — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 7, 2019

Philippe’s office said in a statement on Monday that the government would take “a very firm stance” against the “continued unacceptable violence across the country.”

Also on rt.com ‘Continue the fight’: French boxer who punched police officer urges Yellow Vests to keep going

DETAILS TO FOLLOW