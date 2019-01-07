China shows its futuristic stealth drone in flight for the first time (VIDEO)

Beijing has released a video showing its cutting-edge ‘Sky Hawk’ UAV in flight for the very first time. The experimental ‘invisible’ military drone is designed to up China’s game in combat and recon missions.

In a video released by the state broadcaster CCTV on Saturday, the drone can be seen lifting off from an airstrip and landing in an undisclosed location. The broadcast also contained animated footage of the aircraft maneuvering in the air and undergoing maintenance on the ground.

A video featuring China's flying saucer-like stealth drone the Sky Hawk was shown for the first time on CCTV on Sat, with experts saying the technologies mastered by Chinese developers will allow the drone fly faster, farther and escape detection. https://t.co/AeTSjn7vHApic.twitter.com/KQoi9gDKWt — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 6 января 2019 г.

Developed by China’s Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), Sky Hawk reportedly saw its maiden flight back in February but no footage of it flying was shown until now.

The drone was unveiled during an airshow in Zhuhai in southern China in November. Its design has similarities to the iconic US B-2 stealth bomber. The UAV’s purpose is reconnaissance and patrol missions “in hostile environments,” Chinese media reported.

CASIC Tianying/Sky Eagle flying wing UAV, MTOW 3000kg, can be used to infiltrate or take close-in recon of important targets in a high threat environment. pic.twitter.com/kxjgyChMco — dafeng cao (@dafengcao) 4 ноября 2018 г.

The unusual shape makes it invisible for enemy radars and gives the drone “stronger capabilities of attack and defense” when deployed in combat, chief designer Ma Hongzhong said back in November.

