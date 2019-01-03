1 killed, 16yo attacker arrested after stabbing at Scientology HQ in Sydney

One man died and another is in hospital after being attacked by a knife-wielding teenager at the Church of Scientology headquarters in Sydney, Australia. The 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm [1.30 am GMT] on Thursday at the Church of Scientology in Chastwood district. A teenager, who is now under arrest, allegedly attempted to enter the building but was asked to leave. The 16-year-old apparently was reluctant to follow the request and had to be dragged away.

The teenager pulled the knife and charged his escorters, stabbing a 24-year-old man in the neck and slightly cutting another one.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital but pronounced deceased shortly after. He is said to have been of a Taiwanese background.

"At this stage unfortunately the 24-year-old male has passed away and inquiries are being made to contact family," a police officer said, as cited by News.com.au.

The other victim was described as "an older gentleman." He sustained only minor injuries and is in a stable condition. There is no threat to his life.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that the showdown was prompted by a "domestic incident" of an unspecified nature, according to an officer at the scene, as cited by the outlet. He said that "it would appear the altercation, or the reason the young person has been removed from the premises" was "solely in relation" to that incident, which took place on Wednesday.

The assailant, whose identity has not been revealed, is being questioned by police.

The Church of Scientology inaugurated its lavish headquarters in Sydney in 2016 after forking out some $37 million for the building and pledging a further $20mn for renovation and construction works.

The facility, which spans some 145,000 sq. feet, is considered to be the church's biggest center outside the US territory.

Its grand opening in September 2016 attracted some 2,500 church members with Scientology religious leader Mr. David Miscavige calling it "our new Ideal Advanced Organization for Australasia" in the opening address.

