Man claiming to have bomb prompts evacuation at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport

The departures hall of Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam was evacuated and a man was detained after he reportedly entered the building shouting that he was in possession of a bomb.

The incident caused the hall and immediate surrounding areas to be briefly put on lockdown as pictures from the scene emerged on social media showing heavily-armed police officers springing into action.

The man was also reportedly wielding a knife as he made the threat. Video posted online by local AT5 news showed a man lying facedown on the floor of the departures hall while security guards and police stood nearby.

The situation was quickly brought under control, however, with authorities reporting that the airport had been given the all-clear.

Earlier this month, a man wielding a knife was shot by military police at Schiphol Airport in an incident which authorities said was not terrorism-related.

