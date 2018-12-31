Man claiming to have bomb prompts evacuation at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport

The departures hall of Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam was evacuated and a man was detained after he reportedly entered the building shouting that he was in possession of a bomb.

The incident caused the hall and immediate surrounding areas to be briefly put on lockdown as pictures from the scene emerged on social media showing heavily-armed police officers springing into action.

Man threatens with a bomb in Departure hall 3 at Schiphol. Currently Departure hall 3 is being evacuated. More information will follow as soon as possible. https://t.co/DDQJuZa9Zn — Schiphol (@Schiphol) December 31, 2018

Blocked from entering Departure 3 at #Schiphol airport due to some incident. Armed police told us to evacuate, and stores are shutting, but lots of people are still enjoying their Burger King. Looks like New Year will be spent in the airport then ! pic.twitter.com/X8P2FPE1ZQ — qf (@qfler_) December 31, 2018

Een omstander heeft de aanhouding van de man die met een bom dreigde op Schiphol vanavond gefilmdhttps://t.co/t5kw6N8uAcpic.twitter.com/zCEIM5d7Y4 — AT5 (@AT5) December 31, 2018

The man was also reportedly wielding a knife as he made the threat. Video posted online by local AT5 news showed a man lying facedown on the floor of the departures hall while security guards and police stood nearby.

The situation was quickly brought under control, however, with authorities reporting that the airport had been given the all-clear.

Earlier this month, a man wielding a knife was shot by military police at Schiphol Airport in an incident which authorities said was not terrorism-related.