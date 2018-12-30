WATCH the terrifying moment a rescue helicopter crashes in UAE mountains

A rescue helicopter has crashed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), killing its four crew members. The aircraft spun out of control and plummeted to a fiery doom.

The helicopter, belonging to the UAE’s National Search and Rescue Center, crashed near the country’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais, on Saturday. Dramatic footage of the incident circulated on social media, showing the red and white aircraft plummeting to the ground.

سقوط طائرة هيليكوبتر في جبل جيس قبل قليل ووفاة طاقم الطائرة ،، وكان سبب سقوطها الاصطدام بأسلاك لعبة الانزلاق الهوائي pic.twitter.com/gq23nX6yx6 — سلطان خليفة البوسعيدي (@uaeae71) 29 декабря 2018 г.

The aircraft crashed on rough terrain, catching fire on impact. Its crew of four – two pilots, a navigator and a doctor – have been confirmed dead. The medical worker on board was reportedly a foreigner, while the three others were UAE nationals.

The helicopter was on a rescue mission to airlift an injured man from the mountain, but it crashed before picking him up. While the exact cause of the incident has yet to be determined, local media report that the helicopter may have tipped a zipline.

Jebel Jais mountain is home to the world’s longest zipline, which was unveiled earlier this year. It remains unclear whether the 2.83km (1.75 mile) ride was damaged during the helicopter crash.

