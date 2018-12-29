Belarus President waltzes with Europe’s most beautiful woman at New Year ball

The man famously dubbed ‘the last European dictator’ by some media opened the doors of his residence to Belarus’ most talented youth and danced with Europe’s most beautiful woman, who happens to be Belarussian.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is the first and only President of Belarus, who has been in office since 1994. On Friday, he played host to over 300 young men and women, who flocked to the Independence Palace in Minsk for a New Year ball. The palace is the official residence of the president, but is also used for important state events like accepting accreditations of foreign ambassadors or bestowing state honors.

The ball was modeled after the aristocratic gatherings of Tsarist Russia, complete with a strict evening dress code, carefully choreographed ballroom dancing and other elements of court-like protocol. The guests, however, were selected not for their blood but rather their promising talent: scholarship-winning students, prize-winning young scholars, and exemplary officers. Lukashenko told the crowd of charming ladies and sleek-looking gentlemen the ball was a gift to them for diligence and proactivity and that he wished it would start an annual tradition in Belarus.

The president then set an example by leading to the floor his chosen dance partner for the night. Maria Vasilevich is this year’s winner of Miss Belarus beauty pageant and the continental queen for Europe at Miss World 2018, which ended earlier this month.

According to footage from the event, Lukashenko and Vasilevich danced the waltz and a Pas d’Espagne, a dance invented by Russian ballet master Aleksandr Tsarman that was very popular in Russian ballrooms in the 1900s. We can only wonder if the president skipped his classes before the ball since his feet were never shown to the public, but he looked like he enjoyed his time a lot.

The veteran politician and the 20-year-old beauty queen met earlier in July, after Vasilevich was crowned Miss Belarus. Lukashenko asked the young woman whether she knew how to use an abacus and suggested that after her modeling contract expires, she may try working as the manager of a collective farm they were visiting at the time. To make it clear, it was a joke: they visited a museum dedicated to the farm’s Soviet past which featured a recreated office of the farm’s head, complete with a portrait of Vladimir Lenin, a saber and the time-tested counting device.

