Did this muppet drop the f-bomb or is Twitter projecting its emotions onto Sesame Street? (POLL)

A deceptively simple conversation between two Sesame Street muppets has the Twittersphere in a frenzy. Has our beloved childhood friend Grover been corrupted?

Sometimes it takes a meme to remind us there is no ’universal human experience.’ We may hear “Laurel” and be 100 percent secure in our interpretation of those sound waves, but someone else hears “Yanny” and they’ll swear on all that is holy that they’re correct.

Surely both sides can’t be right?

the new Yanni v. Laurel? -- some people swear they hear Grover saying, "that's a f**king excellent idea."



i'm one of those people and i can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/b3OdPpvtYn — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 27, 2018

We all love to watch our beloved childhood entertainers fall from grace. What’s more fun than a sweet innocent child’s character with the mouth of a sailor?

‘Yes. That’s a fucking excellent idea’ is what I hear.🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6OuEdBUsGi — Irene (@IreneOust) December 28, 2018

what’s the other option, because all i hear is him cursing. — 𝚋𝚊𝚍 𝚋𝚒𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚢. (@shesILL) December 28, 2018

Others disagree - Grover is pure as the driven snow, and it’s Twitter users who have the dirty minds.

He says "yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea". I don't know where you people get this stuff from but pretty sure it's just to stir up mess. — Mrs. Nathan Huffhine (@WatchYerButt) December 28, 2018

You must be drunk” Yes yes that sounds like a excellent idea” — DerrickD.Rush Mr No¢ (@TheDerrickRUSH) December 28, 2018

Some people take the opportunity to try to understand another person’s point of view.

Look, I hear it now that you explained it, and in fact, I can't hear it the other way any more. But before? I didn't even know what else it could be. — The Call of Cthraiglu (@CraigKBryant) December 28, 2018

Others try to explain the phenomenon with science they’ve invented specifically for the occasion...

If you listen to it with your phone normally held in your hand at a distance, it 100% sounds like “fucking excellent idea”. However, if you put the speaker to your ear, you can clearly hear “sounds like an excellent idea”. Fun stuff. — Dylan (@RedbirdNation11) December 27, 2018

The problem is simple, when you put your smartphone close to your ear it's clear he doesn't swear. An Audio illusion of some sort. Now the distance from the TV to the couch is about 10 feet. — d!giD0F (@DigiDOF) December 29, 2018

I have a hearing problem in one year.



Bad ear: "That's a fucking excellent idea".



Good ear: "that sounds like an excellent idea". — 🌊Women Rising🌊 (@SheIsResistance) December 28, 2018

What is Grover saying after “move the camera”?

