‘What about bisexual Godzilla?’ Twitter reacts to suggestion next Bond should be transgender

Dominic West has been bombarded with sarcastic comments on Twitter after he suggested that a new James Bond should be played by a transgender woman. But what about female Thor, vegan Batman… and can 007 be a cat, people asked.

So far, six male actors have played the fictional British secret agent working for MI6 during the whole 50-year-old franchise. The current Bond, Daniel Craig, has been in the last four movies and the fifth, currently being made, is expected to be his last. So, the vacancy is open.

English actor and director Dominic West decided to pitch his view on Bond’s successor in an interview to The Times. And he suggested a sex change. But not to a cisgender woman – this ‘road’ has already been taken by writers of the British sci-fi show Doctor Who, who introduced the first-ever female Doctor.

Bond could be portrayed by a transgender woman, West believes. He has already found one, Hannah Graf, who is the highest-ranking transgender soldier in the British Army.

“She’s a beautiful blonde girl who could be Bond. That’s actually a brilliant idea. They should have a transgender Bond because there are a lot of transgender people in the army,” West explained.

Graf, who has been contacted by the Times, said she wasn’t planning to pursue a film career but welcomed the idea. “A woman Bond would be a great role model for girls,” she said. But the transgender casting for the man known for his womanizing and witty one liners was not well perceived by Twitterati.

Some users had their own suggestions for who 007 could also be.

I think next Bond should be a cat. — Weiss #BDS 729/871 (@w_nicht) 23 декабря 2018 г.

He's also going to be black with an immigrant background and suffers from MS just to appease all the other minorities. And he's teetotal and a vegetarian too.



No, please. No. pic.twitter.com/15hXvNl6Bi — David Fernandez (@Schiphol76) December 23, 2018

The fact that Bond is not disabled is also ableist. We need a disabled Bond who spends the entire movie not chasing bad guys, but being slowly pushed towards them in a wheelchair. Only then will we have achieved true equality. https://t.co/ZenKgOhZhw — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 24 декабря 2018 г.

Dominic West has called for the next James Bond to be transgender. He is wrong he should be: a disabled transgender vegan, obese and publicly struggling with mental illness. He/she/ze should also be a remainer, a Corbynite and a radical feminist who identifies as a black commie. — mike kelly (@mkelly347) 24 декабря 2018 г.

Only if its a Vietnamese, non gender specific transgender, amputee, single parent and baldy — Michael McPake (@MMcPake) 23 декабря 2018 г.

And if James Bond could be played by a transgender woman, what about bisexual Godzilla, female Thor or male Bridget Jones?

What about a male Bridget Jones or a female Junior(Arnie film) or a tall Danny Devito or an Inuit Mowgli or bisexual Godzilla or shut up Dominic West — Loopylaupo (@Loopylaupo1) 23 декабря 2018 г.

What next! A female Thor!? ... pic.twitter.com/VGMebTlRAp — The Great Earlgo IV (@Pottsy002) 23 декабря 2018 г.

West really did give the Twitterati something to chew on.

lets make King Lear Queen Lear and Mary Poppins Harry Poppins — gordon horspool (@slicedtomatoes) 23 декабря 2018 г.

What about a transgender Wonder Woman or Miss Marple? — Matty Dukes (@Dukesmatty) 23 декабря 2018 г.

Some people just appealed to the voice of reason. Why mess with famous characters, when you can introduce a new one who can be whoever the tolerant society wants him/her/it to be?

FFS! If you want a Transgender spy then write one. Don’t piggyback on another franchise. — Rob G (blue tick pending) (@shearersbuddy) 23 декабря 2018 г.

James Bond is a heterosexual man as per Ian Flamings books . If Dominic West wants a transgender secret agent then write a script for them , but just leave 007 alone . The worlds gone mad !!!! — louiseratley (@Pileontheprobs) 23 декабря 2018 г.

Political correctness gone mad 😠 — sandra watson (@divercoxsandra) 23 декабря 2018 г.

The Bond character was conceived by Ian Fleming who served as a naval intelligence officer before pursuing a writing career. He created his character as an exceptional marksman who drinks his famous martini, shaken not stirred. Some people wondered if Fleming would appreciate West’s idea.

I'm sure Ian Flemming must be rolling in his grave. — Richard Onslow Roper (@MShariff1) 23 декабря 2018 г.

