Ukraine formally lifts entry ban for Russian males but maintains enhanced border checks

With the end of martial law imposed over the Kerch Strait incident, Kiev has lifted its entry ban for Russian men. But intensive searches of all Russian citizens at the border will continue, Ukraine’s customs chief has stated.

Ukraine temporarily banned Russian males, aged 16-60, into the country following the imposition of martial law last month. After Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko ended martial law this week, Kiev also announced the lifting of the travel restrictions for Russians.

Nevertheless, enhanced checks and “second line of control” at the border crossings with Russia by Ukrainian border guards continues. “We exercise increased control over the entry of foreigners into Ukraine,” spokesman for Ukraine’s border agency, Oleg Slobodyan, said Friday, noting that Russians remain a primary threat among their list of some 70 “migration risk” countries.

“The State Border Service continues to monitor... all Russian citizens, clarifying the purpose of their visit to Ukraine,” before allowing them to enter the country, he added, noting that Russians might be forced to provide “additional documents.”

Last month Kiev imposed martial law in Ukraine’s 10 border regions as a result of the Kerch Strait dispute, when three Ukrainian Navy vessels, including two combat-ready gunboats, entered the Kerch Strait without getting proper clearance first, according to Moscow. After ignoring multiple warnings and demands to stop, they were fired upon and then were seized by the Russian coast guard, while the sailors were taken to custody.

