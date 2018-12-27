Extreme ‘Santa’ climbs frozen falls in epic end to Christmas 2018 (VIDEO)

Just one day after delivering presents to all the children of the world, ‘Santa’ apparently decided to burn off his Christmas dinner in a rather extreme way: ice climbing up a frozen waterfall.

In footage that was released Wednesday, a man dressed as Saint Nick scaled the icy Whiteman falls in Kananaskis, Canada, trading sleigh bells for ice picks.

Described by ice climbing enthusiasts as “one of the hardest pure ice pitches anywhere, sporting over thirty meters of rotten, overhanging ice” the picturesque ice sculpture might be best enjoyed from a distance, by most people at least.

But thrill-seeker Pat Lindsay made Boxing Day 2018 one to remember with an epic climb and some beautiful photos and videos of his brave ascent that will surely make for some incredible 2019 Christmas cards.

