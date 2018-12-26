Bringing Santa to justice? German boy upset by his Christmas presents so he calls … the police

Police in the small German town of Zetel have just been urgently called-on to investigate an unusual case – the alleged misdeeds of Santa Claus himself.

Dreams do not always come true, as a nine-year-old German boy from Zetel found out on Christmas morning. The presents left by Santa were not even close to anything he’d wanted. However, the child did not just put up with this injustice and so … he called the police.

The officers who arrived at the scene of the crime following the emergency call found “a very angry young boy,” local media reported, citing a police spokesperson, who confirmed the curious incident.

The police decided to play along and launched an “investigation” into the case. They compared the Christmas list provided by the boy and the gifts present and concluded that, indeed, they did not match.

The police then embarked on a family mediation session and eventually managed to resolve the dispute between the boy and his parents by persuading the junior complainant that Santa must have mistaken his list for that of someone else, due to his respectable age.

