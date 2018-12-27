HomeWorld News

Trump meets US troops in Germany after surprise visit to Iraq

President Donald Trump greets troops at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump has made a brief stop at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany to pay a visit to troops stationed there, after making a surprise trip to Iraq aboard Air Force One.

Trump’s plane landed in Germany just before 2 am local time Thursday for a refueling pit stop. During his short visit to Ramstein, Trump met with Air Force generals and greeted some of the American soldiers stationed there.

The airmen used the opportunity to take selfies with the president and the first lady, and get their hats signed by their celebrity US commander-in-chief.

On his first visit to the troops overseas, Trump spent several hours at the Al Asad Air Base west of Baghdad on Wednesday. The trip was organized in such secrecy, news of it did not leak to the media beforehand.

The location of his second destination was likewise unknown, though it was speculated it would be somewhere in Europe based on radar tracking, until reports came in of Air Force One touching down at Ramstein.

 

