Trump meets US troops in Germany after surprise visit to Iraq

US President Donald Trump has made a brief stop at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany to pay a visit to troops stationed there, after making a surprise trip to Iraq aboard Air Force One.

Trump’s plane landed in Germany just before 2 am local time Thursday for a refueling pit stop. During his short visit to Ramstein, Trump met with Air Force generals and greeted some of the American soldiers stationed there.

Happening Now - President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS meet with Troops at Ramstein Air Base. pic.twitter.com/myDcyFIQde — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 27, 2018

Some airmen got selfies with both Pres and Mrs Trump, or got him to sign their MAGA caps. pic.twitter.com/vQG1EVFrta — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 27, 2018

The airmen used the opportunity to take selfies with the president and the first lady, and get their hats signed by their celebrity US commander-in-chief.

President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS meet with Air Force Generals at Ramstein Air Base aboard AF1. #TrumpTroopsVisitpic.twitter.com/u6Bz3ORUz3 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 27, 2018

Long line of Air Force personnel line up in hangar at 230AM to shake hands and self with Pres Trump, while National Security Advisor @BenLaBolt looks on. pic.twitter.com/YA3lHtI7bS — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 27, 2018

On his first visit to the troops overseas, Trump spent several hours at the Al Asad Air Base west of Baghdad on Wednesday. The trip was organized in such secrecy, news of it did not leak to the media beforehand.

The location of his second destination was likewise unknown, though it was speculated it would be somewhere in Europe based on radar tracking, until reports came in of Air Force One touching down at Ramstein.

Trump is on the move again and VC-25A 92-9000 #AirForceOne is still disguised under callsign RCH358 with a bogus hex code. Next stop, Ramstein Airbase, Germany! pic.twitter.com/TgB2TizwdC — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) December 27, 2018

