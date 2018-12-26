No pull out of Iraq, it can be base 'to do something in Syria' - Trump on first visit to troops
HomeWorld News

No pull out of Iraq, it can be base 'to do something in Syria' - Trump on first visit to troops

Get short URL
No pull out of Iraq, it can be base 'to do something in Syria' - Trump on first visit to troops
US President Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump said he's not planning to take American troops out of Iraq as he made his first visit to an active combat zone. His surprise trip also sparked online frenzy after his plane had been noticed over Europe.

Speaking Al Asad Air Base west of Baghdad, Trump defended his decision to withdraw troops from Syria last week.

"I think a lot of people are going to come around to my way of thinking. It's time for us to start using our head," the president said. “In fact we could use this as the base if we wanted to do something in Syria," he added.

Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, traveled to meet the troops deployed in a war zone for the first time since the beginning of his presidency. He had faced criticism before for being the first US president since 2002 not to visit the troops around Christmas.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies