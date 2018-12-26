HomeWorld News

Panic & evacuation at Paris CDG airport as pair armed with fake guns sneak into terminal (VIDEO)

Paris Charles de Gaulle airport has been evacuated after two people with airsoft guns caused panic among passengers. They were promptly arrested.

Two people brandishing airsoft guns sparked panic at Terminal 2 of Paris’ main Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday. The pair didn’t speak French, according to media reports.

Videos posted online show an emptied terminal and police officers – equipped with full gear – going after suspects. Rumors of a terrorist attack quickly spread through social media.

Both men were quickly apprehended by airport security without a shot being fired. The panic was caused by what turned out to be airsoft guns, non-lethal replica weapons that fire plastic balls, according to France Info.

Airport authorities assured the public the incident didn’t endanger anyone at the terminal. It resumed services shortly after the evacuation.

