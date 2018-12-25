Man hijacks bus and drives it into crowd, killing 5 & injuring 21 in Longyan, China
Man hijacks bus and drives it into crowd, killing 5 & injuring 21 in Longyan, China

A man has hijacked a bus and drove it into a crowd of people in China’s city of Longyan, killing five people and injuring 21 others, Chinese media reported.

The incident happened in the coastal southeastern Fujian province. The assailant was reportedly detained by police.

