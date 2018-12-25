Man hijacks bus and drives it into crowd, killing 5 & injuring 21 in Longyan, China
A man has hijacked a bus and drove it into a crowd of people in China’s city of Longyan, killing five people and injuring 21 others, Chinese media reported.
The incident happened in the coastal southeastern Fujian province. The assailant was reportedly detained by police.
【突发：公交车被劫持多人死伤】— 自由亚洲电台 (@RFA_Chinese) December 25, 2018
25日下午，福建龙岩一辆公交车被一名持刀男子劫持， 从莲东路横冲直撞到登高西路， 造成至少五死二十多人受伤，死者当中包括一名民警。公安到场制服了一名疑犯。#福建#公交车#死伤严重pic.twitter.com/ksqnYet7Jw
福建龙岩公交被劫持撞人事件。（6）转 pic.twitter.com/u9bOX6w743— 曾宁 (@pZO5xK2Su74DiBW) December 25, 2018
#Breakingnews A bus hijacked by knifed man plowed to crows with speed, feared 5 dead & 21 injured, in Long zuan city , Fu Jian Province , Southeast China. pic.twitter.com/JsoHbfer4s— Jay Chan (@WooyaUtopia) December 25, 2018
