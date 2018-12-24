Man fires shots at restaurant in Brussels reportedly from Kalashnikov rifle and flees

An unidentified man has opened fire at a restaurant in the centre of Brussels and quickly fled the scene. A witness cited by the prosecutor’s office claimed the suspect was armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident. No one was injured.

Police are currently on the hunt for the suspect, Prosecutor's office spokeswoman Ine Van Wymersch said. The authorities are working to identify the shooter and find out his motives as quickly as possible.

"A witness saw a man with a Kalashnikov-type rifle targeting the windows of the restaurant,” Van Wymersch added.

The man targeted La Parisienne restaurant in Avenue Louise, one of the most prestigious and expensive areas in the city. Police found three bullet holes in the window of the restaurant.

