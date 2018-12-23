HomeWorld News

Russians again! Tourist storms bank on remote Norwegian island without any escape plan

Get short URL
Russians again! Tourist storms bank on remote Norwegian island without any escape plan
Prohibition sign forbidding firearms in bank, Longyearbyen, Svalbard / Spitsbergen, Norway. ©  Getty Images
A small Norwegian town on a remote archipelago near the North Pole, where polar bears outnumber residents, has been shaken by the first-ever bank robbery in its living memory.

On Friday morning, a 29-year-old Russian tourist visited a bank in the town of Longyearbyen on Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. He threatened bank personnel with a Mauser riffle and demanded 70,000 Kroner ($8,000), the Svalbard Governor’s office said.

READ MORE: Video of unfazed supermarket staff & customers at gunpoint in Russia goes viral

Locals and tourists are allowed to carry weapons on the island due to a huge number of polar bears (over 3,000), whose population surpasses the residents’ community of 2,000.

However, the unlucky robber couldn’t get away with his crime and quickly got arrested.

The criminal probably didn’t take into account that almost everyone in the town knows each other. He also apparently failed to work out potential escape routes – a local airport is the only means of leaving the settlement during the polar night.

The Russian was transported to the town of Tromso on the Norwegian mainland, where he will be questioned. The governor admitted that the remote Arctic archipelago is no longer free from crime.

The bizarre heist was ridiculed online, with people wondering how on Earth the robber had planned to get away.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies