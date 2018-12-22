Away from Champs-Elysee: Yellow Vests change direction, walk in artistic Montmartre (WATCH LIVE)

Yellow Vest protesters have changed their usual gathering place as the movement gradually loses steam. Instead of the Champs-Elysee, where violent clashes have occurred, they are marching in artistic Montmartre.

Hundreds of protesters in fluorescent vests – clothing usually worn by drivers that has become turned an emblem of the rallies – gathered in the historic area of Paris. The number of participants in the streets of the capital has notably diminished. Around 2,000 are planning to take part in the event, compared to 30,000 in previous weeks.

The demonstrators changed the location of their gathering at last moment. Initially, they were called to march towards a French symbol of power and a major tourist site – the iconic Versailles Palace. Located some 20km west of Paris, the palace was once besieged during the French revolution.

France has been hit by a sixth consecutive weekend of Yellow Vest rallies. Earlier protests turned violent, with demonstrators hurling stones and fireworks at police, while law enforcers resorted to using tear gas and water cannon. The mayhem left almost 3,000 people, both protesters and police officers, injured. Over 4,500 have been detained and placed into custody since mid-November.

