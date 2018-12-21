Catalan pro-independence activists scuffle with police at massive rally in Barcelona (VIDEO)

Demonstrators have flooded the streets of Barcelona, blocking the city airport and major roads to protest against a rare visit by Spanish government ministers who are set to meet pro-independence Catalan leaders.

Protesters have disrupted railway services and blocked Barcelona airport as well as main roads leading to and from the city. At one point, they began throwing firecrackers and trash cans at riot police. Officers responded by detaining at least 7 of protesters.

A visit by Spanish Cabinet ministers to the city, during which they hope to come to terms with leaders of Catalan independence movement, is thought to have ignited the protest.

WATCH LIVE:

Earlier on Thursday, nine Catalan separatist leaders, jailed by Spanish authorities, urged supporters to stage a large but peaceful protest, according to Reuters.

VIDEO: Catalan pro-independence groups blocked roads in Barcelona Friday to protest a planned cabinet meeting in the city chaired by a Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pic.twitter.com/OvPPKL984w — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 21, 2018

Four of them called off a hunger strike which they started in early December.

It comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Catalan leader Quim Torra held a meeting earlier this week, calling for the conflict over Catalonia’s independence to be defused.

Their joint statement has provided an opening for a political solution to a dispute that reached its peak in 2017, when Catalonia declared its independence from Spain.

The move, however, was reversed as Madrid responded to the independence vote by seizing control of the region, sacking the entire cabinet, and jailing Catalonian independence leaders.

Pro-independence activists have taken part in violent rallies throughout the year. In October, some 180,000 people took to the streets to mark the one-year anniversary of the Catalan independence vote.

Protesters chanted ‘October 1, no forgiving, no forgetting’ in an apparent reference to last year’s referendum.

Also on rt.com 1mn march for Catalonia's independence as referendum anniversary nears (PHOTOS)

Earlier in September, a whopping one million people walked through a six-kilometer (3.7 mile) stretch of Barcelona, most of whom were dressed in the colors of the Catalan separatist flag.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!