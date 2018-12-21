Over 10 injured as metro train derails in Marseille, France

At least 14 people were injured in Marseille on Friday after a metro train derailed, transport authorities said. None of the injuries are serious and all the passengers have been evacuated.

The victims were passengers of the train, who were hit by ceilings that fell in the cars at Sainte Marguerite Dromel metro station. None of their injuries are life-threatening.

The incident was reportedly caused by a failure of the rubber tire on one of the wheels of a car, after it rode over a piece that fell from the traction system.

Marseille : 14 personnes légèrement blessées après le déraillement partiel du métro de la ligne 2 (Marins-Pompiers). pic.twitter.com/w2MbbcCoqK — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) December 21, 2018

40 firefighters were sent to the scene of the incident and evacuated all the passengers.

One of two lines in a segment of the transit system will be closed to traffic until the end of the day as a result of the incident.

[#intervention en cours] Environ 40 #marinspompiers interviennent à l'arrêt de #métro Sainte Marguerite Dromel suite à un arrêt brusque. Aucun blessé grave à déplorer. 13 blessés légers sont évacués. ⚓🚒 pic.twitter.com/7fvuVRFwE5 — Marins-Pompiers (@MarinsPompiers) December 21, 2018

A replacement bus service has been deployed to compensate for the disruption.

